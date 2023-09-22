SEBI Levies Rs 55 Lakh Penalties On 11 Entities For Non-genuine Stock Option Trades

SEBI fined 11 entities: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has imposed penalties amounting to Rs 55 lakh on 11 entities for engaging in non-genuine trades within the illiquid stock options segment on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This action by SEBI follows its scrutiny of widespread reversal trades within the illiquid stock options segment on BSE between April 2014 and September 2015. The regulator identified the entities involved in these non-genuine trades, and in 11 distinct orders issued on Thursday, each entity was fined Rs 5 lakh.

The entities penalised include Kamala Agarwal, Kamla Devi Bajoria, Kamla Jain, Kamaljeet Kour, Kamal Ramprasad Gupta, Kamal Kumar, Kamlesh Ahuja, Kailash Narottamdas Anam, Sanjay Kumar Daga HUF, Pragma Suppliers Pvt Ltd, and Aromatic Tie Up Pvt Ltd.

Reversal trades were at the heart of the matter. SEBI defines these as non-genuine trades that create a misleading appearance of trading activity by artificially inflating volumes in the illiquid stock options segment. Such trades violate the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) norms, according to the regulator.

Violators of disclosure rules fined

In addition to the penalties imposed on Thursday, SEBI recently issued another order, penalising two entities a total of Rs 20 lakh for violating disclosure rules related to IFL Promoters Ltd. Moreover, SEBI suspended the registration of 3M Team Research Pvt Ltd for one year for violating regulatory norms.

These actions are part of SEBI's ongoing efforts to maintain market integrity and protect investors by curbing fraudulent and unfair trading practices. The regulator continues to monitor and take stringent action against any activities that could undermine the fairness and transparency of the Indian stock market.

(With PTI inputs)