SEBI Mulls Creation Of 'market Makers' To Strengthen The Corporate Bond Segment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is ready to consider the creation of a set of 'market makers' with the motive of developing and strengthening the corporate bond segment. The entities are those that quote both a buy and sell price of corporate bonds to create liquidity in the secondary market for such bonds.

SEBI on the creation of market makers

The Indian regulator is looking forward to the creation of market makers for the development and strengthening of the segment of corporate bonds. The regulator is also in the process of finalizing modalities for setting up a backstop facility for the purchase of corporate bonds. Furthermore, it is also contemplating the reconstruction of the corporate bond database which is accessible to all investors.

All this was announced in SEBI's annual report for 2020-21. The creation of such a database will help in making granular-level information about debt covenants more accessible to investors.

In the need to diversify the sources for financing the infrastructural needs of India, SEBI has always been focusing its attention on the creation of a vibrant secondary market for investment-grade corporate bonds.

The regulator said that the creation of market makers will help on both the buy-side as well as the sell-side of such bonds.

''One additional proposed step is aimed at creating a set of market makers who will be present in the market most of the time both on the buy-side as well as the sell-side of investment-grade corporate bonds."

SEBI on the creation of Backstop Facility

As announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, SEBI has proposed the creation of a backstop facility that would help in purchasing investment-grade debt securities in both stressed and normal conditions. This facility will work as an entity on standby and will help in the facilitation of liquidity in the market and during stressful situations.

Other than these, SEBI is also looking forward to enhancing the continuous listing requirements for debt-listed entities to improve the granularity of disclosures surrounding financials and material events such as credit events, corporate governance-related disclosures, including related party transactions.

