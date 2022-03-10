SEBI Outs List Of 'untraceable Defaulters'; Ask Those With Whereabouts To Contact Them

Capital market regulators Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) came out with a list of 25 defaulters who are currently untraceable by the agency. Kanaiyalal Joshi, Santosh Krishna Pawar, Chetan Mehta, Mukund Yadu Jambhale, Ankit k Agarwal, Jayesh Shah, Sureshkumar P Jain, Praveen Vasisth, Rajesh Tukaram Dambre, Jayesh Kumar Shah, Dahyabhai G Patel, Dalsukhbhai D Patel, Vithalbhai V Gajera are among the defaulters. Completing the list of the untraceable defaulters the capital market regulators added the names of Vinod D Patel, Pravin P Patel, Navinkumar Patel, Sunil Kuril, Dilip Hemant Jambhale, Jagdish Jaychandbhai Pandya, Chirag Dineshkumar Shah, Prashant Khankari, Kailash Shriram Agarwal, Dattu Shitole, Jintendra Chandrabhan Singh and Ankit Sanchariya.

These defaulters have either failed to return the money of the investors or failed to pay the fine imposed on basis of various sanctions by the SEBI.

The details of the defaulters were published on the website of the SEBI, where the market regulators said the recovery certificates were drawn up against these individuals by the regulator's recovery officer. The SEBI was however not able to serve the notice to the last known addresses of the untraceable defaulters.

The SEBI mentioned that the notices were served to the defaulters from July 2014 to January 2022, but since they did not receive it, the capital market regulatory body has asked them to contact the regulatory office by sending a physical letter or an electronic mail. The SEBI further added, " if any person is aware of the whereabouts of the defaulter (s)...detail of the same may be provided by sending a letter to the recovery officer...or an e-mail...by March 24, 2022,"

Ways of recovery by SEBI

The capital regulatory firm was given the authority to recover money through various means in 2013. Since the power was granted the SEBI has initiated proceedings against a large number of defaulters and untraceable defaulters. The various means through which the regulatory firm recovers the money from the defaulters are passing orders for a refund of money to investors, disgorgement of funds to be distributed to investors, and also collecting fees and penalties levied by it.

(With PTI inputs)