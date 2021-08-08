Sebi Publishes Annual Report; Probed 94 New Cases For Flouting Securities Law In FY21

At least 94 new cases related to the flouting of security norms were taken up for investigation by SEBI in 2020-21. According to The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) latest annual report, this was a 42% decline from the previous financial year. All the cases were related to alleged violations of securities law including market and price manipulation. The report said, "During 2020-21, 94 new cases were taken up for investigation and 140 cases completed in comparison to 161 new cases taken up and 170 cases completed in 2019-20.”

SEBI made a statement saying that 43.6% of all the cases taken up for investigation during 2020-21 were related to market manipulation and price rigging. Apart from these, insider trading and takeover violations resulted in 31% and around 3% of the total cases respectively. Around 21% of the cases were due to other violations of securities laws. SEBI starts its investigation based on the references they receive from various sources like its own integrated surveillance department, other operational departments and external government agencies. SEBI said in the annual report of 2020-2021, "The purpose of the investigation is to gather evidence and to identify persons/ entities behind irregularities and violations so that appropriate and suitable regulatory action can be taken, wherever required."

How much power does SEBI have?

The procedure of investigation includes a thorough analysis of the market data. It requires the analysis of order and trade log, transaction statements and exchange reports. Along with investigating other aspects of a trade, SEBI also tracks bank records. They go over account statements and KYC details, details about a firm, their phone call records and other classified information they receive from market intermediaries during the investigation process. After an investigation is successfully completed, the financial watchdog of the country files for penal action to initiate legal action against the market players with violations of securities laws and obligations relating to the securities market. During the financial year of 2020-21, SEBI demanded and initiated enforcement action in 225 cases and ended up disposing of 125 cases. At the end of March 2021, 476 cases were pending action.

(With PTI inputs)