SEBI Releases Consultation Paper For Listed Companies To Strengthen Compliance Processes

In order to strengthen compliance processes, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a consultation paper on streamlining disclosure requirements by listed businesses and has sought public comments on the proposals till March 6, 2023.

The paper states that it is preferable that at least a 15 days time period from the date of listing may be allowed in order to allow for sufficient time for newly-listed firms to disclose their initial financial results post-exchange listing.

“SEBI is in receipt of representations regarding challenges faced by the newly-listed entities immediately after their listing and about the gap in the current regulatory provisions for ensuring timely disclosure of the first financial results of such newly-listed entities,” read the consultation paper.

Submitting financial reports could be “challenging”

It explained the need for the revisions by stating that the deadline for submitting financial reports could occasionally be “challenging” for the entities.

“Since the financial results are price sensitive information, such disclosures immediately post listing may have a large impact on the company’s share price even before the price of its scrip has stabilized post listing,” it read.

The SEBI stated in its paper that it is also attempting to address problems with regard to timeliness in order to fill openings for director, compliance officer, chief executive officer (CEO), and chief financial officer (CFO) positions in listed businesses.

“This may result in timely compliance and / or payment of outstanding fines by listed entities and would ensure that MD, WTD, CEO are held accountable for non-compliance or non-payment of fines by listed entities. Further, this proposal would also be more relevant for professionally managed companies,” the paper said.

