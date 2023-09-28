Last Updated:

Sebi Renews NSE Clearing, Indian Clearing's License For Three Years

NSE Clearing Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while ICCL operates as part of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Sebi

These renewed licenses will be valid until October 2, 2026 | Image Credit: ANI


The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted three-year license renewals to NSE Clearing Ltd and Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL). These renewed licenses will be valid until October 2, 2026, as outlined in separate gazette notifications issued on Wednesday.

NSE Clearing Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while ICCL operates as part of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). SEBI considered the applications for renewal of recognition submitted by both entities and determined that it would be in the best interests of trade, the securities market, and the public to do so.

The watchdog has renewed their recognition to function as a clearing corporation "for three years commencing on October 3, 2023 and ending on October 2, 2026".

As part of their roles, NSE Clearing and ICCL handle the clearing and settlement of all trades conducted on NSE and BSE, respectively. Additionally, they manage deposit and collateral operations and perform risk management functions.

READ | Jupiter Hospitals to make stock market debut on Monday, GMP spikes 34%

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Will stock market be open for trading today? Check details
READ | Instacart makes stock market debut at $10 billion valuation
READ | Stock Market News: Sensex tanks 570 points, Nifty settles above 19.7K
READ | Eid-e-Milad: Is stock market open for trading today? Check details of NSE notification
First Published:
COMMENT