Sebi Renews NSE Clearing, Indian Clearing's License For Three Years

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted three-year license renewals to NSE Clearing Ltd and Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL). These renewed licenses will be valid until October 2, 2026, as outlined in separate gazette notifications issued on Wednesday.

NSE Clearing Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), while ICCL operates as part of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). SEBI considered the applications for renewal of recognition submitted by both entities and determined that it would be in the best interests of trade, the securities market, and the public to do so.

The watchdog has renewed their recognition to function as a clearing corporation "for three years commencing on October 3, 2023 and ending on October 2, 2026".

As part of their roles, NSE Clearing and ICCL handle the clearing and settlement of all trades conducted on NSE and BSE, respectively. Additionally, they manage deposit and collateral operations and perform risk management functions.

