SEBI To Tighten Timeline For Filing Settlement Applications, Suggests Shorter Periods

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday has proposed some revisions to its settlement mechanism. The regulator has now put forth the proposal to tighten the timeline, and suggested fixing the total timeframe for filing the application at 60 days after receipt of the notice to show cause. The regulator also proposed revisions in the timelines for the remittance of the settlement amount.

The regulator has proposed to revise the existing timelines with regard to the remittance of the settlement amount as well as the receipt of the notice to show cause. The cumulative time period for submission of revised settlement terms is also being suggested to change by SEBI. According to the regulator, “the total timeframe for filing the application for settlement may be fixed at 60 days of the date of receipt of the show-cause notice or the supplementary notice, whichever is later”.

Changes proposed in settlement applications in SEBI

"This window would provide the applicant adequate time to apply for settlement and also align the regulations with the objective for which they were framed, i.e. as an effective alternative enforcement policy," SEBI said in a consultation paper. The regulator has also recommended an additional period of 120 days for the payment settlement amount. Currently, the window is of 180 days.

"On the basis of experience gained from dealing with settlement applications since the Settlement Regulations came into effect, it is felt that the settlement terms should be refined to be further harmonised with the specific nature and gravity of violations committed by the entities," the regulator said. SEBI also noted that the constraints of the enforcement processes for all stakeholders would be written off in the new and tightened settlement mechanism. The consultation paper on the settlement mechanism is now out and SEBI is seeking comments from the public on the same till October 14.

SEBI has proposed a period of 30 days from the time of issuance of the notice for remittance of the settlement amount. Currently, 30 days after the receipt of the notice of demand is allowed for remittance of the settlement amount and is further extendable to another 60 days, subject to certain conditions. However, now the regulator is setting up a more precise and short time frame for the process. According to SEBI, the cumulative time period for submission of revised settlement terms needs to be cut down to 15 days from the date of the meeting of the Internal Committee, as against the current 20 days.

The regulator has also proposed the rationalisation of the proceeding conversion factor (PCF) values range as 0.40 to 1.50 in order to encourage the filing of settlement applications during the early stages of the proceedings. Currently, the PCF values range from 0.65 to 1.20 depending upon the stage at which the settlement application is filed. SEBI suggested that "increase/decrease in application of base value may be considered for each of the qualifying clauses, subject to a maximum limit in the accretion/ reduction in base value". SEBI has also proposed an internal committee or high-powered advisory committee or panel of whole-time members to consider the terms in the order passed, by the Sebi, Securities Appellate Tribunal or the Supreme Court against an entity, while determining the terms of settlement in cases.

