Sebi's New Disclosure Norms For Listed Companies To Kick In From July 15

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a stricter timeline for disclosure of material events or information, which could increase the compliance burden on listed companies, starting Saturday. The regulator has given 12 to 24 hours for the disclosures.

What has Sebi asked to disclose?

The regulator has asked companies to disclose to stock exchanges agreements entered into by shareholders, promoters, related parties, directors, key managerial personnel, and employees of the listed entity or of its subsidiary that can impact the management and control of such firms.

The agreements need to be disclosed within 12 hours if a listed entity is a party and within 24 hours in case the listed entity is not a party.

Disclosure of family settlement agreements was already required under Paragraph A of Schedule III under the LODR (Listing of Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

Disclosures for information related to listed entities

Further, for material events or information that relate to a listed entity, including those related to acquisitions, Scheme of Arrangement, consolidation of shares, and buyback of securities, the timeline for disclosure by the entity has been set at 12 hours, according to a Sebi circular.

Timelines have been fixed at 24 hours from the occurrence of the event if the information does not emerge from within the listed entity. This included a revision in rating, fraud, or defaults by a listed entity, its promoter, or directors; restructuring about loans from banks, one-time settlement with a bank, and a winding-up petition filed by any party/creditor.

The outcome of the meetings of board of directors will be required tobe announced within 30 minutes of the closure of the meetings.

Sebi had amended the LODR rules earlier after its board approved a proposal.



