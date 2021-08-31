SEBI's New Peak Margin Rules From Sept 1: Know What It Is & How It Affects Traders

The stock market business is like to witness a major change from Wednesday, September 1, as the market regulator, Securities, and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to bring its new margin rules into effect. The new rules which have already received criticisms from several participants require the traders to give 100% margin upfront for their trades.

New peak margin rules by SEBI

SEBI's new peak margin rules are likely to impact the intraday trading margins as it comes into effect. It was introduced in 2020 by the market regulator and was implemented in a phased manner. The peak margin norms were introduced for restraining speculative trading and curbing leverages offered by several stockbrokers to their clients. With this, now the stockbrokers are not able made to use the end-of-day positions to calculate margin requirements and have to use intraday peak positions from December 2020 onwards.

Under the new rules, the companies will be now seeking a minimum deposit for the entire trading period and force brokers to collect additional deposits from customers in case they fail to meet the requirements. Furthermore, in case the customer leverage exceeds the risks of VaR + ELM and standardized portfolio analysis of derivative positions, the additional leverage will also be restricted and the broker will be punished.

How will SEBI's new margin norms affect traders?

The final stage of the margin rules will be implemented on September 1, which was earlier started in a phased manner.As a part of the final stage of the new margin rules, if the margin charged to traders is less than 100% of the trading value of the spot market shares and the additional Span + Exposure for trading derivatives, stockbrokers will face penalties. The margin will be charged in advance instead of the previous practice of collecting it at the end of the day. As a result, trading in the future and options (F&O) will become more expensive.

Margin Calculation under new rules

Under the new margin standard, margin requirements will be calculated four times in each trading session. It will also include intraday trading positions.

Image: AP