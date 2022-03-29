Second day of Bandh hits banking, transport services in Puducherry

Puducherry, Mar 29 (PTI) Normal life was affected in Puducherry on Tuesday on the second day of Bharath Bandh organised by central trade unions.

Shops and establishments remained closed, cinema halls downed shutters, privately-operated bus services were off the roads causing disruption in transport services.

Hotels also remained closed during the bandh organised by trade unions to protest against the "anti-people, anti-worker, anti-farmer" polices of the Centre.

Police were deployed in strength at all major places in the Union Territory. Government-operated bus services functioned normally as office attendance was normal.

Most schools declared a holiday but those institutions conducting revision exams however functioned normally.

Two-wheelers zoomed in and around Puducherry. Fish markets, vegetable stalls and tea shops remained closed.

Banking services were partially hit by the strike and branches of some banks were functioning with less turnout of customers.

Police patrolling teams were seen keeping vigil on the situation. Delegates of different political parties and trade union outfits held demonstrations at various points.

The Rajiv Gandhi Municipal bus terminal in neighbouring Orleanpet presented a forlorn look as the private fleet operators kept the vehicles off the roads. PTI COR HDA HDA

