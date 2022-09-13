Semiconductor Plant To Be Set Up In Gujarat; PM Modi Says 'it Will Boost Economy And Jobs'

In the direction of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, to boost the Indian economy and accelerate the country's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions, a semiconductor plant will be set up in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crores.

Accordingly, on Tuesday, September 13, an MoU was signed between Vedanta-Foxconn and the Gujarat government for setting up the semiconductor manufacturing plant in teh state costing around Rs 1.54 lakh crore. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Gujarat CM Bhupesh Patel and Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. The project is expected to reduce the dependency on semiconductor imports and boost employment in the country by providing jobs to 1 lakh skilled workers.

"I am happy to inform that in the direction of realizing Prime Minister's resolve to make India self-reliant in the semiconductor manufacturing sector, Gujarat has taken the initiative and signed ₹ 1.54 lakh crore MoU with Vedanta-Foxconn Group for manufacturing semiconductor and display fab in the state," CM Bhupesh Patel said in his tweet.

PM Modi lauds MoU signing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the MoU signing by calling it an essential step in accelerating India’s semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. Adding further, PM Modi said that the investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore under the signed MoU will create a significant impact to boost the country's economy and jobs. In addition to this, he said that the project will create a huge ecosystem of ancillary industries and help the MSMEs.

This MoU is an important step accelerating India’s semi-conductor manufacturing ambitions. The investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crore will create a significant impact to boost economy and jobs. This will also create a huge ecosystem for ancillary industries and help our MSMEs. https://t.co/nrRbfKoetd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2022

'Journey from being a Chip Taker to a Chip Maker has officially begun': Vedanta

The Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal who was also present at the MoU signing ceremony said, "We're trying to ensure that production gets underway within 2 years. This isn't just about 1 lakh jobs, we're transforming the nation. The country will enter (field of) semiconductors & glass. But I can't even imagine what doors will this open once production begins."

Taking to his Twitter, Agarwal said that Vedanta’s "landmark investment of ₹1.54 lakh crores" will help make India's Atmanirbhar Silicon Valley a reality. "This project will help fulfil Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of creating a robust manufacturing base in India. It will reduce our electronics imports & provide 1 lakh direct skilled jobs to our people...going from job seekers to job creators," he tweeted.

"India's own Silicon Valley is a step closer now. #India will fulfil the digital needs of not just her people, but also those from across the seas. The journey from being a Chip Taker to a Chip Maker has officially begun...Jai Hind," Vedanta Group chairman tweeted.