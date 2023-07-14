Senco Gold Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Lists 36% Higher Than Issue Price

Senco Gold Limited made a strong stock market debut on Friday, July 14. The stock opened for trading at Rs 431 on the BSE, marking an upside of 36 per cent from issue price of Rs 317. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock opened for trading at Rs 430, marking an upside of 35.64 per cent from the IPO price.

Senco Gold raised Rs 405 crore from the share sale via initial public offering (IPO) which comprised of fresh issue of Rs 270 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 135 crore.

The company sold shares in the price band of Rs 301-317 per share in the IPO which opened on July 4 and ended on July 6. A retail investor was allowed to bid for minimum one lot of 47 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. One lot of Senco Gold shares was priced at Rs 14,899 in the IPO.

Senco Gold shares were in very high demand during the three-day share as the IPO was subscribed 77.25 times. Senco Gold shares were in very high demand particularly among big investors like banks and mutual funds, which fall under the category of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), as the portion reserved for them was subscribed 190.56 times. Portion set aside for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 68.44 times and shares set aside for retail investors was booked 14.28 times.

The company had reserved 30 per cent of shares in the IPO for anchor investors, 20 per cent for QIBs, 15 per cent for NIIs and 35 per cent for retail investors.

“The strong listing was in line with the expectations. Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retailer with a strong brand presence. The company has been growing steadily in recent years and is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for gold jewellery in India. We are not recommending any fresh buying at this level. However, existing investors can hold the shares for the long term with a stop loss at Rs 387, as the company has good growth prospects,” said Anubhuti Mishra, equity research analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Kolkata-based Senco Gold was incorporated in 1994 and is a pan-India jewellery retailer. The products are sold under its brand name Senco Gold & Diamonds.

Senco Gold primarily sells gold and diamond jewellery along with jewellery made of silver, platinum, precious and semi-precious stones, and other metals. The company also offers costume jewellery, gold, and silver coins, and utensils made of silver.

Senco Gold shares rose as much as 40 per cent from the IPO price to hit high of Rs 443.80.

