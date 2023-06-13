Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Reclaims 18,700 Led By Reliance, ITC

The Indian equity benchmarks rose for second straight session on Tuesday after investor confidence got a boost after inflation cooled down to lowest level in 25 months in May igniting hopes of rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Reliance Industries, ITC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were among the top movers in the Sensex. The Sensex rose as much as 453 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,728.

The Sensex ended 418 points higher at 63,143 and Nifty 50 index climbed 115 points to close at 18,716.

India's retail inflation cooled down to 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May from 4.7 per cent in the previous month, data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MOSPI) showed on Monday, June 12. Food prices witnessed a sharp decline as food inflation cooled down to 2.91 per cent in May from 3.84 per cent during the previous month.

This is the fourth straight month when retail inflation has declined and the third month in a row that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remained within the RBI's comfort zone of below 6 per cent.

Buying was visible across board as all the 15 sector gauges, barring the measure of auto stocks, ended higher led by the Nifty Realty index's 3 per cent gain. Nifty FMCG, Media, metal, Pharma, healthcare, consumer durables and oil & gas indices also rose between 1-1.5 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.2 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.7 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Zee Entertainment fell over 5 prer cent after SEBI barred its promoters from holding board positions in any publicly listed company, potentially delaying its merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony.

The market regulator on Monday said in its order that Zee group promoters Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities.

Tata Consumer Products was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.34 per cent to close at Rs 819. Cipla, ITC, Titan, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Divi's Labs, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank also rose between 1.3-2.3 per cent.

On the flipside, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and State Bank of India were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,124 shares ended higher while 1,460 closed lower on the BSE.