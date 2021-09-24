Sensex Crosses 60000 Mark: Experts Credit PM Modi's US Visit, Vaccination Drive, IT Sector

On the sideline of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, Sensex set another benchmark by rallying over 60000 for the first time on Friday morning. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty was seen opening around an all-time high of 17,850. At 9:23 am, India witnessed a Historic moment with Sensex trading at 60,294.53, up over 400 points.

Sensex crosses 60000 for the first time! pic.twitter.com/gkNRUuLgzw — BSE India (@BSEIndia) September 24, 2021

'Remarkable journey!' said India ETFs & Index Funds from its official Twitter account

Till late 1980s, there was no index for India’s stock markets.

BSE India introduced the Sensex in 1986 & it was 549 pts on 1 Apr '86.



Today it is 60,000. Remarkable journey!



image @BSEIndia pic.twitter.com/nwq4AFIKuP — India ETFs & Index Funds (@IndiaEtfs) September 24, 2021

Reacting to the market development, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said that 'markets back home continue to sizzle & set new records,' amidst PM Modi's 'meetings with heads of governments, business leaders, stakeholders'.

In the US, Prime Minister @narendramodi sets a scorching pace of meetings with heads of governments, business leaders, stakeholders. Meantime, markets back home continue to sizzle & set new records, as the world puts its faith in India leading the post pandemic economic revival. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) September 24, 2021

'Stupendous' reaction seen amidst PM Modi's US visit: Market expert

In conversation with Republic Media Network, Business and Politics of Arming expert, NC Bipindra described the record-high mark as 'stupendous' while adding that PM Modi's such visits have always turned out great for the Indian market.

"The kind of meetings PM has schedule, it has been stupendous and it has always been like that. Whenever PM Modi visits abroad, he meets with CEOs and people having big names in the business have also met with Modi. He has been a champion in seeking investment in India from foreign and this is not new," added NC Bipindra.

Further speaking on the market cracker, Bipindra added that this is a 'great signalling' from stock markets and PM Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has proved to be successful.

"He has been championing the cause of Indian business globally with initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat. All the current Government policies in terms of easing the business has taken India's ranking beyond laps and bounds," concluded the Market expert.

'Times are very good for investment'

Meanwhile, another expert Dr Alok Purane explained that times are very good for investment. He highlighted two important factors that resulted in the market being high today.

High rates of vaccination, with more than 2 crores doses being administered in a day is giving people that confidence to go out and buy a car, mobile phone.

Word over is that India is seen as having a better market particularly after chaos with China took place.

"Extremism in the market is seen right now as last time in march 2020 we were at 26000 and this time it is more than double. Retail investors should remain cautious and invest in mutual funds and not forget times are very good but it can get dangerous for those who do not understand," said Dr Alok Purane.

'Market is led by IT Sector'

Lastly, providing his expertise and reaction to the record, Mohit Gava asserted, "the market is in a very strong position led by IT Sector as it is doing very well globally."

"The problems with China have diverted Chinese funds to Indian market. India is getting a lot of interest and with India's pro-business policies, it can now be even compared to other top countries," added Mohit Gava.

Image: Republic TV