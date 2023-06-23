Sensex Drops Over 350 Points, Nifty Below 18,700 On Profit Booking

The Indian equity benchmarks dropped on Friday as investors booked profits at record highs. The Sensex fell as much as 365 points and the Nifty 50 index dropped below its important psychological level of 18,700. Analysts have flagged high valuations in domestic equities as concern going ahead.

As of 9:32 am, the Sensex was down 282 points at 62,956 and Nifty 50 index fell 88 points to 18,682.

The benchmark Sensex hit new record highs in each of the last two sessions. The Nifty 50 came within kissing distance of its all-time high on Thursday before witnessing selling pressure at near-record levels.

Meanwhile, hawkishness shown by global central banks also weighed on market sentiment across the Asian region as Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.75 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI declined 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 2 per cent.

The Bank of England on Thursday surprised investors with a bigger-than-expected rate hike, while Swiss National Bank and Norges Bank also raised their rates, citing inflationary concerns.

Back home, India's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) members appeared increasingly divergent in their views on the future course of rate hikes, with some external members arguing that further tightening could hamper economic recovery, the minutes of their latest meeting showed on Thursday.

Selling pressure was broad based as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Media index's 1.8 per cent fall. Nifty Metal, IT, FMCG, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables and Auto indices also fell in range of 0.6-1 per cent.

Broader markets were facing intense selling pressure after a massive run up as Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 1.2 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell 1.33 per cent.

Adani Enterprises was top Nifty loser, the stock fell nearly 5 per cent to Rs 2,281 after US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York, sent inquiries in recent months to investors with large holdings in Adani Group, focused on what the Indian ports-to-power giant told them, Bloomberg reported.

Adani Ports, Bharat Petroleum, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Divi's Labs, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim and State Bank of India also fell between 1-3 per cent.

On the flipside, NTPC, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's Labs, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto and Nestle India were among the notable gainers.

The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,070 shares were declining while 843 were advancing on the BSE.