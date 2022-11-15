Sensex Ends At All-time High; Nifty Third-highest On Closing Basis As Inflation Eases

In the last half of the trading session, the domestic stock benchmark surpassed records on Tuesday. Sensex finished at 61,872, its highest close ever. On the other hand, the broader Nifty50 index finished at 18,403 - its third-highest close ever.

Both the indices had opened higher earlier in the day but soon pared gains and turned red. In the end, Sensex ended with a gain of 250 while Nifty closed with a gain of 75 points.

Among sectoral indices, most of the sectors ended in the green with Auto, Bank and Oil and Gas jumping the most. Realty and Media ended in the red. The Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) closed flat. As ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's and Asian Paints emerged as the top gainers while Coal India, HDFC life and Cipla were the top losers.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 0.73 per cent, Bank Nifty gained 0.70 per cent and Nifty Auto inched 0.64 per cent. In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index inched gained 19.11 points (0.08 per cent) to end at 25,498.01 while the S&P BSE SmallCap inched 2.01 points (0.01 per cent) to settle at 29,058.35.

This was after data released showed that India's annual retail inflation eased to 6.77% in October, from 7.41% in the previous month. This was in line with the predictions made by the Reserve Bank of India. RBI's Shaktikanta Das on Saturday had expressed hope that the inflation print for October will be lower than 7 per cent.

(With agency inputs)