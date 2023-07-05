Sensex, Nifty Choppy After Touching New Record High On Profit Booking

The Indian equity benchmarks turned choppy after touching record highs in the previous session as investors turned to profit booking at all-time highs, analysts said. The Sensex rose as much as 105 points to hit an intraday high of 65,584.33 and Nifty 50 index advanced 33 points to touch an intraday high of 19,421.

As of 10:01 am, the Sensex was down 40 points at 65,438 and the Nifty 50 index slipped 2 points to 19,386.

Asian shares fell on Wednesday after a slowdown in China's services activity dented sentiment and as markets turned their focus to the release of Federal Reserve minutes and a key US jobs report later in the week.

Market conditions were subdued following the Independence Day public holiday on Wall Street on Tuesday. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1 per cent and Nasdaq futures fell 0.2 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 0.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei also fell 0.4 per cent, marking the second straight session of declines after climbing to fresh three-decade highs.

Back home, eleven of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher paced by the Nifty Media index's over 1 per cent gain.

Auto, metal, pharma, healthcare and FMCG shares were also witnessing buying interest.

On the other hand, select banking, financial services and real estate shares were facing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.4 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.7 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Paytm rose as much as 3 per cent to Rs 861.90 after it said that it maintained leadership in offline payments by deploying 79 lakh devices in the first quarter of the current financial year. The company expanded its consumer base to 9.2 crore monthly transacting users.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3 per cent to Rs 1,408. Divi's Labs, HDFC Life, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, Asian Paints and Power Grid also rose between 1-3 per cent.

On the flipside, latest outperformers HDFC and HDFC Bank were among top Nifty losers on account of profit booking. Tata Consumer Products, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra and UPL were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,001 shares were advancing while 1,138 were declining on the BSE.