Sensex, Nifty Climb In Early Trade On Buying In Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank

Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Monday, extending their previous day's rally on buying in index majors ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries, along with a mixed trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 210.43 points to 65,931.68, while the NSE Nifty climbed 66.1 points to 19,583.10.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries were the major gainers from the Sensex pack.

The laggards were Nestle, Tata Steel, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finance.

Global markets

Tokyo and Hong Kong traded in the green in Asian markets, while Seoul and Shanghai were lower. The equity markets in the US ended lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.06 per cent to $86.19 a barrel.

Equities worth Rs 556.32 crore were offloaded by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Friday, according to exchange data.

The Sensex on Friday advanced 480.57 points, or 0.74 per cent after three days of decline to settle at 65,721.25. The Nifty rose 135.35 points, or 0.70 per cent and stood at 19,517.

(With PTI Inputs)