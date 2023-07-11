Sensex, Nifty Climb Tracking Gains In Asian Markets 

The benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty advanced tracking a rise in their Asian peers as gains on Wall Street and hopes of a China stimulus package boosted risk appetite. The BSE Sensex rose 384.93 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 65,729.1, while the broader NSE index gained 113.1 points, or 0.58 per cent to 19,469.

Buying in index major Reliance Industries also added to the positive momentum in the equity markets.

Winners and Losers

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, and Titan were the major gainers from the Sensex pack. Wipro was the only laggard.

Global markets

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading positively.

The US markets also ended green on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying momentum. Equities worth Rs 588.48 crore were bought on Monday, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.53 per cent to $78.10 a barrel.

"An overnight rally in the US markets and early gains in Asian gauges could fuel optimism in local shares, as investors are likely to follow suit and maintain the buying momentum," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities.

"However, caution may prevail at a later stage due to the focus on two big catalysts, the US June CPI numbers to be released on Wednesday, and the likely hike in interest rates by the US Fed at its FOMC meeting on July 26," he added.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 63.72 points, or 0.10 per cent and settled at 65,344.17. The Nifty gained 24.10 points, or 0.12 per cent and ended at 19,355.90.