Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs Led By Reliance, HDFC Bank

The Indian equity benchmarks surged to record highs on Wednesday powered by gains in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, TCS and Tata Motors. The Sensex rose as much as 634 points to hit a record high of 64,050 and Nifty 50 index surpassed the important psychological level of 19,000 for the first time. The 50-share index surged as much as 194 points to hit an all-time high of 19,011.

The Sensex ended 499 points higher at record closing high of 63,915 and Nifty 50 index climbed 155 points to close at an all-time high of 18,972.

Indian equity markets have been on a winning streak for the last four months on the back of strong economic growth, cooling inflation, healthy corporate earnings and strong foreign inflows, analysts said.

The Indian economy grew at 6.1 per cent in the quarter ended March 2023 and for the full financial year India remained the fastest growing major economy of the world with a growth rate of 7.2 per cent. The inflation which remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6 per cent for most part of 2022 fell below its target range for the third month in a row in May.

The foreign investors have also been bullish on India as they have poured in Rs 59,773 crore in equities so far this year after they sold shares worth Rs 1,21,439 crore in 2022.

"The Nifty has surged to an unprecedented all-time high, propelled by the solid fundamentals of the Indian economy and the consistent stability in global cues witnessed recently. The current market sentiment indicates a sustained structural bull run, making it difficult to assign an immediate target to this upward trend," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

"India has emerged as one of the sweet spots as far as investment by FPIs is concerned. They are consistent buyers and have supported the market. At the same time, regular incremental flow from SIP, provident fund & pension fund is also huge. SIP is growing consistently and is currently above Rs 14,000 crore per month. Domestic Institutions and mutual funds are becoming bigger and bigger. Post covid we have seen a very big change in most of the business houses. Most of them have created separate family offices and kept the business separate from those family offices," said Mukesh Kochar, national head - wealth at AUM Capital Market.

"We believe that these flows will continue as India should continue to attract FPIs money due to its advantage compared to its peer emerging market economies like China, Korea, or Taiwan," Kochar added.

Adani group flagship Adani Enterprises was the top gainer on the Nifty, rising as much as 5.6 per cent to Rs 2,413 on a report that GQG Partners and other investors bought around $1 billion of additional stake in the conglomerate's firms.

Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Titan, Dr Reddy's Labs, IndusInd Bank and BPCL also rose 1.5-4.8 per cent.

On the flipside, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv and Wipro were among the notable losers.

Buying was visible across sectors as all the 15 sector gauges, barring the index of media shares, ended higher led by the Nifty Pharma index's 1.5 per cent gain. Nifty Metal, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG, Private Bank and Healthcare indices also rose between 0.5-1.4 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.6 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.35 per cent.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,781 shares ended higher while 1,711 closed lower on the BSE.

