Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs On Hopes Of Ratings Upgrade For Indian Economy

The Indian equity benchmarks closed at record highs on Friday on hopes of ratings upgrade of Indian economy by ratings agency Moody's. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 467 points close at 63,385 and Nifty 50 index climbed 138 points to settle at record closing high of 18,826. Government questioned Moody’s Investors Service rating parameters in a meeting held in New Delhi on Friday, according to a government source, as the country seeks an upgrade from the global ratings agency, new agency Reuters reported.

Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook. Surge in the market came after reports suggested that the ratings agency is likely to upgrade India's investment grade on the back of economic reforms undertaken by the government.

"The Nifty-50 has turned full circle in the last 20 months. It has navigated from 18,477 in October 2021 to an all-time high of 18,813 in December 2022 before reverting to 18,865 in June 2023. While the benchmark index has reclaimed the summit again, the midcap and smallcap universes have outperformed the benchmark as compared with the December 2022 peaks," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Buying of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) amid easing inflation and hopes of softer monetary policy by global central banks is also boosting risk appetite for Indian equities.

FIIs have so far this year infused Rs 42,383 crore in equity markets after they sold record shares worth Rs 1,21,439 crore in 2022, data from NSDL showed.

On the macro economic front, India's retail inflation cooled to 4.25 per cent in May, the lowest level in 25 months and also remained below the Reserve Bank of India's upper end of tolerance level of 6 per cent for third straight month. Pause in rate hike for second time earlier this month also boosted confidence of bulls, analysts said.