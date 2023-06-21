Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs Powered By Gains In HDFC, Reliance

The Indian equity benchmarks closed at record highs on Wednesday, June 21 powered by gains in HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services as sustained foreign inflows into Indian equities backed by strong growth prospects boost investor sentiment for equities.

The Sensex ended 195 points higher to close at an all-time high of 63,523 and Nifty 50 index advanced 40 points to settle at record high of 18,857. During the session, Sensex touched a record high of 63,588.31.

"After an almost eight-month consolidation, the Sensex has hit an all-time high," Amar Ambani, head of institutional equities at YES Securities told Reuters.

"If monsoons do not play spoilsport, 2023 will be a strong year for Indian equities. FPI money should keep flowing into India."

Foreign investors have poured in Rs 73,812 crore so far this financial year. They were net sellers in the two previous financial years, with total outflows of Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

“We are heading towards 1 lakh on the Sensex. PM Modi is in the US and we are expecting a lot of deals to happen and if these deals go through it will be a game changer for India even if 50 per cent of deals get executed it will be very positive markets. Markets have very high hopes from the PM's US visit,” AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital told Republic.

India's economic growth has accelerated in the March quarter, while inflation has cooled, showing that the country remains one of the fastest-growing emerging economies.

Ten of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Financial Service index's 0.7 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, Media and Oil & Gas indices also rose between 0.4-0.6 per cent.

On the other hand, auto, FMCG, metal, realty and healthcare shares faced selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.8 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended on a flat note.

Power Grid was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.78 per cent to Rs 258. ONGC, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, TCS and Bharti Airtel also rose between 0.65-2 per cent.

On the flipside, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Divi's Labs, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Apollo Hospitals were among the losers.

