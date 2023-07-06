Sensex, Nifty Close At Record Highs Shrugging Off Weakness In Asia, Europe

Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Thursday, in contrast to weakness in Asian and European equities, bucking concerns around an escalating Sino-US trade conflict and rising odds of further policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.51 per cent higher at 19,497.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.52 per cent to 65,785.64, with both indexes hitting a record close.

Winners and losers

Reliance Industries, the highest weighted stock in the Nifty, rose over 2 per cent and led gains in the index, after a report said that its telecom arm is likely to sign a contract worth $1.7 billion with Nokia to buy 5G network equipment.

The rise in Reliance also powered oil & gas index which rose nearly 2 per cent . Realty index jumped over 2 per cent , aided by strong quarterly updates from several constituents.

The jump extended broader markets as well, with smallcap and midcap indexes hitting fresh over-one-year and record highs, respectively.

"Expect Indian equities to consolidate in the third quarter of 2023 after a 11 per cent rally in June quarter," six analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday.

FPI's exceed Rs 1 lakh crore

They also added that the recent rise in Indian equities was entirely supported by persistent foreign buying. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inflows in Indian equities exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore in the first three months of fiscal 2024.

In contrast to domestic equities, Asian and European markets declined after minutes of the June Fed meeting showed that most members expected further policy tightening. The odds of a Fed rate hike in July currently stand at 91.1 per cent .

Concerns over US-China trade relations also weighed on sentiment. The US said that it was firmly opposed to the export controls announced by China.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropped 1.52 per cent , while European markets also edged lower.