Sensex, Nifty Close Higher, Extend Previous Day's Rally On Mahindra, Infosys

Sensex and Nifty ended with gains on Monday, extending their previous day's rally, unfazed by a weak trend in global markets on buying in Mahindra and Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries.

The continuous outflows in foreign funds prevented markets from posting a sharp rally.

The BSE Sensex rose 232.23 points or 0.35 per cent and stood at 65,953.48. It rose 346.65 points intraday or 0.52 per cent to 66,067.90.

The NSE Nifty rose 80.30 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 19,597.30.

Winners and losers

Mahindra & Mahindra rose over 4 per cent, being the biggest gainer from the Sensex pack. Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Wipro, Maruti, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the other major gainers.

Among the laggards were State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Nestle and HDFC Bank.

Global markets

In the Asian markets, Tokyo closed in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets traded in the negative territory. The US markets ended lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.73 per cent to $85.63 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 556.32 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. After five months of sustained buying, foreign investors have turned net sellers and pulled out over Rs 2,000 crore from the Indian equities in the first week of August.

After three days of decline, the BSE benchmark on Friday climbed 480.57 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 65,721.25. The Nifty advanced 135.35 points or 0.70 per cent to end at 19,517.

(With PTI inputs)