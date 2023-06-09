Sensex, Nifty Decline For Second Straight Session Dragged By Infosys, Reliance Industries

The Indian equity benchmarks fell for second straight session on Friday dragged by weakness in Infosys, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services. The Sensex fell as much as 254 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 18,555 as investors booked profits after a recent rally in the benchmarks.

The Sensex ended 223 points lower at 62,625 and Nifty 50 index declined 71 points to close at 18,563.

"Indications are pointing towards a further slide in the Nifty index however downside also seems capped citing support at 18,400 levels. We recommend focusing more on position management during the corrective phase and preferring sectors/stocks that are showing relatively higher strength," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, technical research at Religare Broking.

Selling pressure was broad-based as 13 of fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 1.2 per cent fall. Nifty FMCG, IT, Media, Metal, Pharma, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indices also fell between 0.4-1 per cent each.

On the other hand, select private bank and real estate shares witnessed buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares also fell prey to minor profit booking as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.1 per cent each.

Hero MotoCorp was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 2.2 per cent to close at Rs 2,900. HDFC Life, Divi's Labs, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, UPL, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto and Infosys were also among the losers.

On the flipside, IndusInd Bank was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,336. Axis Bank, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Ultratech Cement, Cipla, Grasim and Tata Motors were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,735 shares ended higher while 1,801 closed lower on the BSE.