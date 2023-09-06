Sensex, Nifty Decline On Weak Global Cues, Foreign Fund Outflows

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday, following weak global cues and foreign fund outflows. The BSE Sensex initially declined by 45.66 points to 65,734.60 in early trade, while the Nifty slipped 12.75 points to 19,562.15.

However, as the trading session progressed, both benchmark indices rebounded and entered positive territory. The Sensex was quoted at 45.98 points higher at 65,826.24, and the Nifty traded with a gain of 16.15 points, reaching 19,591.05.

Individual performance

Among the Sensex constituents, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, and Maruti were among the major laggards. Conversely, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, ITC, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Global market trends

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Tokyo was in the green. The US markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude experienced a slight climb of 0.07 per cent, reaching $90.10 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,725.11 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex rallied for the third consecutive day, climbing 152.12 points, or 0.23 per cent to settle at 65,780.26, while the Nifty advanced 46.10 points, or 0.24 per cent to end at 19,574.90. The market's performance in the coming sessions will likely continue to be influenced by global economic conditions and foreign investment trends.

(With PTI Inputs)