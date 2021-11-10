Sensex, Nifty Drop On Losses In Metal, Banking Stocks

Key stock market indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday due to losses in banking, metal and select FMCG stocks amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 60,352.82 as 17 of its constituents closed in red. The index opened on a weak note and touched the day's low of 59,967.45 before recovering some of the losses in afternoon session.

The broader NSE Nifty declined by 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 18,017.20 with metal majors Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel taking a beating. As many as 27 of Nifty stocks declined while 22 advanced.

Analysts said global inflation worries weighed on the market sentiment.

IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding more than 3 per cent. Tata Steel declined by 2.77 per cent, HUL by 1.31 per cent, Asian Paints by 1.11 per cent, Titan by 1.07 per cent and SBI by 1.04 per cent.

However, gains in Reliance Industries, which rose by 1.16 per cent, helped the barometer cut losses.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer among Sensex stocks, rising by 3.3 per cent. M&M, Sun Pharma, and ITC were among the gainers. "Broadly, domestic market continued to trade negative after disappointing opening as inflation worries affected the global markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

However, he said the market trend was mixed on stock-to-stock basis.

China's CPI rose 1.5 per cent YoY, while the producer price index rose by 13.5 per cent YoY owing to imported inflation and domestic supply shortages, Nair noted, adding that global investors are awaiting the release of the US inflation data due later today, which is expected to continue at peak levels. Sectorally, BSE metal, realty, consumer durables, basic materials, bankex and power indices fell up to 2.07 per cent, while telecom, energy, auto and healthcare indices rose up to 2.16 per cent.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices fell up to 0.50 per cent.

S Hariharan, Head- Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services stated: "Market sentiment has been somewhat weaker with respect to institutional flows over the last week – FIIs have been net sellers worth Rs 4,000 crore in cash segment and Rs 2,500 crore in stock futures in November so far. Retail long leverage through stock futures continues to be very strong – net long open interest is up to USD 14 billion, which is a life high.

"Exuberant participation in primary issuances and high leverage, combined with peaking of earnings upgrade cycle, poses a major risk in the near-term for broader markets." Auto sector has been benefiting from cooling off of metals prices, which have acted a headwind to margins, as well as a cut in fuel excise duties.

Pharma sector faces price erosion headwinds in the US market and can be a likely under-performer going ahead, Hariharan said.

Arijit Malakar, Head Research (Retail) of Ashika Stock Broking Ltd, said that global factors like an increase in China’s factory-gate price due to imported inflation weigh on market sentiments. Investors will scrutinize the US CPI report due out later in the day for additional cues about the outlook for interest rates heading into next year, he added.

A sharp surge in the select banking majors, thanks to encouraging earnings by the ICICI Bank, not only capped the downside but also helped the index pare losses, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said.

On the index front, Nifty should hold 17,950 levels for any rebound else profit taking would resume, Mishra added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Hong Kong was positive. Major indices in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals following uprise in oil stocks.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was flat at USD 84.78 per barrel.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)