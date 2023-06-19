Sensex, Nifty Drop On Profit-taking Near Record Highs

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex indexes declined on Monday due to profit-taking as they approached their all-time highs, although the broader indexes extended their rally to record levels.

The Nifty index closed 0.37 per cent lower at 18,755.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.34 per cent to 63,168.30. They rose as much as 0.30 per cent earlier, with the Nifty coming within 10 points of its record high of 18,887.60.

"There is nervousness in domestic equities near record high levels due to concerns over high valuations and monsoons," said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research Pvt.

"While positive triggers such as slide in inflation, the fall in crude oil prices and strong macroeconomic fundamentals are in place for a sustained rally, monsoon rains could decide the near-term trajectory of the benchmarks," he added.

However, Nifty midcap 100 index rose as much as 0.72 per cent to a fresh record high and the Nifty smallcap 100 hit an over one-year high. They logged gains of 0.04 per cent and 0.27 per cent, respectively, at the close.

Meanwhile, global equities were also mostly lower due to caution ahead of China's rate decision on Tuesday and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. Total 10 of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined.

Among individual stocks, Larsen & Toubro rose as much as 2.24 per cent to a new record high after Macquarie said the company would be a key beneficiary of infrastructure spending in India and the Middle East. The stock closed marginally lower.