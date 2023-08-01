Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher As Midcaps, Smallcaps Scale Fresh Highs

Equity benchmarks rose marginally on Tuesday, on broad-based gains, after a positive start to the week as investors digested key earnings.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.12 per cent at 19,777.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.14 per cent to 66,620.71 at 10:18 am.

Domestic-linked small caps and mid-caps climbed 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent , respectively, outperforming the blue chip indexes and hitting fresh 52-week and all-time highs

Sectoral gainers

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes edged up. Metal stocks extended gains from the previous session, adding 0.50 per cent on hopes of further stimulus from the world's largest metals producer and consumer China to revive its consumption. The index advanced 1.77 per cent on Monday.

High-weighted information technology (IT) stocks advanced 0.7 per cent after adding 1.49 per cent on Monday on signs of moderation in U.S. inflation. IT firms earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States.

"The earnings season so far has been along expected lines. Strength in financials and weakness in IT," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive of Mumbai-based Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

"IT valuations are below long-term averages, but rest of the sectors are above long-term averages. This is the phase to preserve some cash to utilise later because there are risks of a correction in the market."

State-owned utility Power Grid Corporation of India lost as much as 4.62 per cent to a 10-month low after posting a more than 5 per cent slide in first-quarter profit on weaker demand in its core transmission business. The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser.

Power generator NTPC surged as much as 2.36 per cent to a record high. The stock has risen over 6 per cent in the last two sessions after reporting a 24 per cent jump in June-quarter profit, over the weekend. NTPC was the top Nifty 50 gainer.