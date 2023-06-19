Sensex, Nifty Rangebound Near Record Highs; Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv Top Movers

The Indian equity benchmarks turned range bound after moving were closer to record highs on Monday as gains in Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, L&T, HDFC twins were capped by selling pressure in Reliance, ICICI Bank, HUL, Kotak Bank and NTPC. Sensex moved in range of 145 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,881.45 and low of 18,833.

As of 10:44 am, the Sensex fell 93 points to 63,292 and Nifty 50 index declined 29 points to 18,796.

Market participants were cautious ahead of China's interest rate decision and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the central bank's rate trajectory, analysts said.

Most of the Asian markets were trading on a weak note ith Japan's Nikkei down 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.55 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.83 per cent and Shanghai dropped 0.5 per cent.

Back home, eleven of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 1 per cent gain. Metal, consumer durable, healthcare, pharma and financial services shares were also witnessing buying interest.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank, FMCG and Private Bank indices were trading lower.

Mid- and small-cap shares were outperforming their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.7 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.8 per cent.

Titan was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 1.65 per cent to Rs 3,003. Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Divi's Labs, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products and HDFC also rose between 0.5-1.4 per cent.

On the flipside, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,902 shares were advancing while 1,469 were declining on the BSE.