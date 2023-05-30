Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Led By Gains In Reliance; Adani Ports Falls Ahead Of Earnings

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading marginally higher on Tuesday as gains in index heavyweights like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement and HCL Technologies were offset with selling pressure in HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services and Sun Pharma.

The Sensex rose as much as 156 points to hit an intraday high of 63,002.93 and Nifty 50 index advanced 51 points to hit an intraday high of 18,649.25.

"On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 18,670. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 18,750-18,840 mark. On the flip side 18,540-18,480 will act as strong support levels," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said in a report.

Buying was visible across the board as 12 of fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty FMCG index's 0.5 per cent gain. Auto, IT, media, metal, private bank, oil & gas and consumer durable indices were also trading higher.

On the other hand, select real estate, financial services and pharma stocks were facing selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.4 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 0.3 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Adani Ports was trading 0.9 pe cent lower ahead of its March quarter earnings.

Adani Transmission dropped 3 per cent to Rs 807 despite reporting 86 per cent jump in net profit for quarter ending March 2023.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-backed Adani Transmission, the country's largest private power transmission and distribution company, reported net profit of Rs 440 crore for quarter ending March 2023, marking an upside of 86 per cent from Rs 237 crore during the same quarter last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing post market hours on Monday.

Apollo Hospital was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,742. JSW Steel, ITC, UltraTech Cement, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Grasim, NTPC and Kotak Mahindra Bank also rose between 0.6-2 per cent.

On the flipside, Adani Ports, SBI Life, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's Labs and Hindalco were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,849 shares were advancing while 1,287 were declining on the BSE.