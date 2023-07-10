Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Led By Gains In Reliance Industries

The Indian equity benchmarks surged on Monday, led by heavy weight Reliance Industries, ahead of the corporate earnings for the June quarter. The Nifty 50 index rose as much as 80 points to hit an intraday high of 19,412.05 and Sensex surged as much as 279 points to hit an intraday high of 65,559.18.

Winners and losers

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries quoted with over 3 per cent gains. HDFC, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

HCL Technologies, Titan, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth Rs 790.40 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Reliance Industries to buy out Reliance Retail shareholders

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is planning to buy out minority shareholders of Reliance Retail Ltd for up to ₹1,071.27 crore. It will make its retail unit into a fully promoter-owned company. This development can be seen as a preliminary step towards a potential demerger and a separate listing of Reliance's business.

The board of Reliance Retail approved a proposal to reduce equity share capital. They would be reduced to the extent held by the shareholders other than its promoter and holding company, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

Asian markets

Meanwhile, Asian share markets edged cautiously higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to a key reading on US inflation and the start of another corporate earnings season.

Chinese consumer price figures surprised on the soft side with inflation falling in June and essentially unchanged from a year before.

The miss implies there is plenty of scope to ease monetary policy further, but also underlines the challenge Beijing faces in reflating its economy and avoiding a deflationary spiral.

The gains in China helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.7 per cent in the wake of a higher yen, while South Korea added 0.2 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)