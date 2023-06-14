Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Caution Ahead Of US Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Wednesday as caution prevailed among traders ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day, analysts said. The Sensex fell as much as 129 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,754 and low of 18,706.

As of 9:41 am, the Sensex was down 118 points at 63,024 and Nifty 50 index slipped 21 points to 18.695.

"Nifty has an immediate resistance at 18,800. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 18,880-19,000 mark. On the flip side 18,640-18,550 will act as strong support levels," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said.

US Federal Reserve is expected to pause its interest rate hike cycle on Wednesday after inflation eased to more than two-year low in May. Consumer price index (CPI) based inflation eased to 4 per cent in May from 4.9 per cent during the previous month leading to high expectations of pause from the US Fed.

Back home, nine of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty IT index's nearly 1 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Media, Pharma, Private Bank, Realty and Healthcare shares were also facing a mild selling pressure.

On the other hand, Metal, FMCG, PSU Bank and Oil & Gas shares were witnessing buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading flat as Nifty Midcap 100 index was unchanged while Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.13 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Vodafone Idea surged as much as 10.12 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 8.48 after media report suggested that the its promoters Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Plc will infuse total equity of Rs 14,000 crore as part of its business revival plan.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 1.14 per cent to Rs 1,321. Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Cipla also fell between 0.4-1 per cent.

On the flipside, Tata Consumer Products, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India and ONGC were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,855 shares were trading higher while 1,174 were declining on the BSE.

