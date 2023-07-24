Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Weighed Down By Reliance Q1 Results 

Equity benchmarks were marginally lower on Monday, dragged down by index heavyweight Reliance Industries' quarterly results and the caution in global equities ahead of key central bank meetings later this week.

The Nifty 50 index dipped 0.06 per cent to 19,733.90 as of 9:38 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.07 per cent to 66,648.45.

Asian equities also dropped ahead of the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank monetary policy meetings.

While markets have fully priced in 25-basis-point rate hikes by both central banks, the Fed's commentary will be crucial for cues into its rate trajectory, analysts say.

Sectoral performance

Six of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with oil and gas stocks falling 0.8 per cent, dragged down by Reliance Industries.

"We believe the markets could correct another 4 per cent in the very short term," said G Chokkalingam, managing director of research at Equinomics Research Pvt.

"Such a correction would be good for the markets after the recent rally from an overall valuation and liquidity point of view."

Individual gainers and losers

Reliance fell 2.5 per cent, the most on the Nifty 50, after posting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on weakness in its flagship oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

"After the recent run-up in Reliance Industries ahead of the Jio Financial Services demerger, the near-term upside is limited," said Anil Sharma and Aditya Bansal, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank lost over 2 per cent despite reporting a larger-than-expected rise in June quarter profit. The stock had gained over 3.5 per cent in the last three sessions.

Helping cap losses was a 0.43 per cent gain in IT stocks, following their over 4 per cent slide on Friday after Infosys slashed its guidance. Infosys gained 0.42 per cent and was among the top Nifty gainers.