Sensex, Nifty End Flat As Caution Over Elevated Valuations Offsets IT Uptick

The Sensex and Nifty closed little changed on Tuesday, as a broad sectoral slide on caution over elevated valuations overpowered the uptick in IT stocks.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.10 per cent lower at 19,733.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.10 per cent to 66,459.31.

Domestically linked small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.68 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively, outperforming the blue-chip indexes and hitting fresh 52-week and all-time highs.

gainers and losers

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with realty index losing 1.77 per cent, dragged by weak earnings from Oberoi Realty and report of stake sale in DLF by top shareholders.

A revival in consumption-linked sectors such as auto, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and realty could be delayed due to erratic monsoons, two analysts cautioned.

IT, however, advanced 1.20 per cent after adding 1.49 per cent on Monday on signs of moderation in U.S. inflation. IT firms earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States.

"From a valuation perspective, the markets seem to be almost fully priced," said Raghvendra Nath, managing director at Ladderup Wealth Management.

"Any further rise in equities will be incremental and depend on earnings growth trajectory and the sustainability of foreign inflows."

Foreign portfolio investors were net buyers in Indian equities over the last five months, triggering monthly gains in the blue-chips during the period. Since March 1, the Nifty 50 has risen 14.04 per cent.

Among individual stocks, state-owned utility Power Grid Corporation of India lost 5.36 per cent after posting a more than 5 per cent slide in first-quarter profit. It was Nifty 50's top loser.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp fell 3.17 per cent after enforcement agency searched the residence of its chairman Pawan Munjal, according to a source aware of the matter.

Coal India jumped 4.84 per cent and was the top Nifty 50 gainer after logging 13.4 per cent year-on-year growth in July.

