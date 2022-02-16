Sensex, Nifty end lower in see-saw session

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) The BSE gauge Sensex closed below the key 58,000-level after a highly volatile session on Wednesday, dragged lower mainly by banking, metal and auto shares.

The 30-share benchmark swung nearly 800 points during the session before closing at 57,996.68 -- marking a loss of 145.37 points or 0.25 per cent.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty swung between gains and losses before settling 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 17,322.20.

On the Sensex chart, NTPC, SBI, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Bjaja Finance were among the major laggards. Of the index constituents, 22 shares closed with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses closed with significant gains as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine dissipated.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 0.19 per cent to USD 93.06 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,298.76 crore, according to stock exchange data. PTI MKJ MKJ ABM ABM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)