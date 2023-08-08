Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with minor cuts ahead of US inflation data and RBI policy decision later this week. Sensex dropped 107 points to 65,846.50 while Nifty fell by 26 points to 19,570.85 when the market ended today.

However, the broader markets outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap surged 88 points to 37,912.50 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.3 per cent.

"The markets have run up nearly 14 per cent between March and July. With such a sharp uptick, a time or price correction is likely. Caution is likely to prevail ahead of the policy decision and key macro data," Aniruddha Sarkar, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Quest Investment Advisors told Reuters.

Metals index was the top sectoral loser, shedding 1.17 per cent, dragged by a 2.17 per cent fall in Hindalco Industries on reporting 40 per cent decline in profit in June quarter.

Gainers & Losers

SBI Life, Hero MotoCorp, and Cipla were among the top gainers in Nifty 50 while Adani Enterprises, M&M, and Hindalco Industries were top losers.

Hero MotoCorp surged nearly 4 per cent, and was among the top Nifty gainers, after the two-wheeler maker said that it received more than 25,000 bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. Pharma companies witnessed buying interest, Laurus and Biocon were among top gainers today.

Furthermore, bank, private bank and financial services indices gained between 0.19 per cent and 0.32 per cent while PSU bank index climbed 3.37 per cent. Global financial services firm BofA on Tuesday said it remained ‘overweight’ on financials citing cheap valuations and low risk of earnings cuts.

The pharma index hit a record high as it gained 0.64 per cent. Pharmaceutical major Gland Pharma soared 20 per cent after reporting 41 per cent rise in June-quarter revenue, aided by the acquisition of French firm Cenexi.

Market breadth was neutral with an advance-decline ratio at 1:1 as 1,852 shares ended higher while 1,757 shares closed lower on BSE.

(With Reuters inputs)