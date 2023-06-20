Sensex, Nifty End Near Record Highs; Tata Motors Surges To Highest Level In 52 Weeks

The Indian equity benchmarks moved closer to record highs on Tuesday powered by late buying interest in banking and financial services shares while surge in heavyweights like Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Larsen & Toubro also supported gains in the market. The Sensex rose as much as 638 points from day's lowest level and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,839.70 after hitting low of 18,660.65.

The Sensex ended 159 points higher at 63,327.70 and Nifty 50 index advanced 61 points to settle at 18,817.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with high weightage financials and information technology adding 0.40 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively.

Broader indexes outperformed their larger peers with the midcaps rising 0.49 per cent to close at a record high. The smallcaps gained 0.52 per cent to a new 52-week high.

"Multiple factors such as mounting Chinese growth fears, anxiety ahead of Powell's testimony and delayed monsoon have sparked caution," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities.

The benchmark Nifty 50 came within 10 points of all-time highs on Monday, only to witness selling pressure near record levels.

Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are pricing in a nearly 75 per cent chance of a 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed at its July meeting after a pause in June.

Among individual stocks, HDFC Asset Management Company advanced over 11 per cent after UK's abrdn plc sold its entire 10.2 per cent stake in the company.

Tata Motors was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3 per cent to highest level in 52 weeks of Rs 584.

On the other hand, IIFL Securities lost nearly 17 per cent after market regulator Sebi banned its stockbroking unit from onboarding any new client for two years, citing alleged misuse of client funds.

(With Reuters inputs)