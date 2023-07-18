Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains Led By IT Index, Reliance Industries 

Equity benchmarks closed higher on Tuesday, advancing for the fourth session in a row, as gains in IT stocks and Reliance Industries offset a broad sectoral decline.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.19 per cent to 19,749.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.31 per cent to 66,795.14. Both benchmarks rose over 0.5 per cent during the session to hit new all-time highs before trimming some of the gains.

Gainers and losers

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with media and public sector banks losing 1.84 per cent and 1.23 per cent, respectively.

HDFC Bank, which jumped 1.5 per cent during the session after strong June quarter results, closed marginally lower, dragging the high-weightage financials down 0.19 per cent.

IT index

IT stocks were the exception, rising over 1 per cent, led by Infosys, which climbed 3.67 per cent after signing a five-year artificial intelligence deal with a target spend of $2 billion. The stock was also the Nifty's top gainer for the day.

The IT index has logged gains for four sessions since last week's US inflation data on hopes that the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening is nearing its end.

Nifty 50 heavyweight Reliance Industries rose 0.85 per cent on Tuesday ahead of the demerger of its financial services unit, effective July 20. The stock has risen 7.09 per cent since July 8, when it fixed the record date for the demerger.

"The markets are continuing their momentum, but a consolidation now will be healthy," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities. "The elevated valuations are a concern, but there will be pockets of valuation comfort as well. It's time for investors to be stock-specific."

Asian markets declined, dragged down by weak China data, the MSCI Asia ex Japan lost 0.63 per cent. European markets edged higher.

Individual stocks

Among individual stocks, Sheela Foam rose 4.20 per cent on an all-cash deal worth around $262 million to buy rival Kurlon, while IT firm LTIMindtree lost 2.60 per cent after missing the June-quarter profit forecast.