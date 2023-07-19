Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally To Record Highs Ahead Of Key Earnings

Equity benchmarks advanced on Wednesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, while investors awaited the June-quarter earnings of top firms, due later this week.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.38 per cent to 19,824.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.40 per cent to 67,065.50, as of 9:53 am. Both benchmarks hit fresh all-time highs for the fourth session in a row.

Sectoral performance

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with media stocks rising over 1.5 per cent, after TV18 Broadcast and Network18 Media & Investments jumped over 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, after their results.

High-weighted information technology (IT) stocks extended gains for the fifth session in a row, adding over 0.5 per cent. IT stocks have risen on hopes of the US Federal Reserve nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle after data released last week indicated moderation in inflation.

IT firms earn a significant share of their revenue from the US and Europe.

"Expect the gradual up move in the market to continue given the positive macroeconomic factors and healthy earnings so far," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Investors should utilise the 'buy-on-dips' strategy at record high levels."

Individual gainers and losers

Among individual stocks, NTPC rose over 4 per cent and was the top Nifty 50 gainer after brokerage Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and identified it as the top pick in the power sector.