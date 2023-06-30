Sensex, Nifty Extend Record-breaking Run Powered By Gains In IT Stocks

The Indian equity benchmarks extended their record-breaking run for second straight session powered by gains in information technology, auto and banking stocks. The Sensex rose as much as 853 points to hit a record high of 64,768.58 and Nifty 50 index climbed 230 points to hit an all-time high of 19,201.70.

The Sensex advanced 803 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at record closing high of 64,718.56 and Nifty 50 index gained 217 points to settle at an all-time closing high of 19,189.05.

In the last two record-breaking sessions, the Sensex has surged 2 per cent and the Nifty 50 index has added 1.97 per cent.

The Indian benchmarks have been on a winning streak for the last four months on the back of strong economic growth, robust foreign inflows, cooling inflation and steady corporate earnings, analysts said.

"India has emerged as one of the sweet spots as far as investment by FPIs is concerned. They are consistent buyers and have supported the market. At the same time, regular incremental flow from SIP, provident fund & pension fund is also huge. SIP is growing consistently and is currently above 14k cr per month. Domestic Institutions and mutual funds are becoming bigger and bigger.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been buyers of Indian equities since the start of this financial year and have so far invested over Rs 1 lakh crore, data from NSDL showed.

Meanwhile, buying was visible across board as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty IT index's 2.5 per cent gain., IT stocks witnessed buying interest after robust economic data from the United States eased fears of a slowdown, Indian IT companies biggest market.

Nifty Auto, Private Bank, Pharma, PSU Bank, Healthcare and Oil & Gas indices also rose between 1-2 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.7 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index added 0.4 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Multi Commodity Exchange of India tumbled 10 per cent after the company extended services of software vendor 63 Moons Technologies for six months at a higher cost.

Mahindra & Mahindra was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 4.37 per cent to close at 1,456. Infosys, Indusind Bank, Sun Pharma, hero MotoCorp, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto and Larsen & Toubro also rose between 2-3.4 per cent.

On the flipside, Adani Ports, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, Adani Enterprises and Divi's Labs were among the notable losers.

