Sensex, Nifty Fall Fourth Straight Session Dragged By HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

The Indian equity benchmarks fell for fourth straight session on Friday as foreign institutional investors turn net sellers of Indian shares. The Sensex fell as much as 277 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 19,657 dragged by losses in heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Wipro.

The Sensex ended 221 points lower at 66,009 and Nifty 50 index fell 68 points to close at 19,674.

The FIIs turned net sellers in Indian equity markets for first time in six months. FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 8,289 crore so far this month as they turned to profit booking after benchmark Nifty 50 index hit record high of 20,222.45 on September 15.

The selling by FIIs came after they bought shares worth Rs 1,69,433 crore starting March this year, data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) showed. The FIIs have so far this year bought shares worth Rs 1,26,998 crore as against record out flow of Rs 1,21,439 crore in 2022.

“US Fed is indicating that interest rate is not going to fall any time soon and with high interest rates there and expensive valuations for Indian stocks does not much,” AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital told Republic.

Selling pressure was visible across sectors as thirteen of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Pharma index's 1.5 per cent fall. Healhcare, metal, real estate and consumer durable shares also faced selling pressure.

On the other hand, state-run banking shares outperformed and the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 3.5 per cent after JP Morgan said that it will include India in its widely tracked emerging market debt index, setting the stage for billions of dollars of inflows into the world's fifth-largest economy and helping it finance its current account and fiscal deficits.

With India entering emerging market debt index PSU banks will get access to capital at cheap rate.

Among the individual shares, PNB Gilts the subsidiary of Punjab National Bank, were locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 81.55 on the BSE as it got a sentimental boost after global investment bank JP Morgan included India into its benchmark Emerging Market index from next year, a move that will bring down borrowing cost for the government.

PNB Gilts is a listed primary dealer in bond markets and with this move its business is set to grow substantially and that is why the stock surged in trade on Friday, analysts said.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma fell 3 per cent after the company said it will sell a 75 per cent stake in its subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma Ltd for Rs 5,651.5 crore.

Wipro was top Nifty loser; the stock fell 2.4 per cent to Rs 418 after its CFO Jatin Dalal resigned post market hours on Thursday.

Dr Reddy's Labs, UPL, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, power Grid and Divi's Labs were also among the losers.

On the flipside, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,779 shares ended higher while 1,855 closed lower on the BSE.

