Sensex, Nifty Fall Led By Decline In Financials Ahead Of US Fed Chair Powell's Testimony

The Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes declined on Tuesday, led by a slide in high-weightage financials as caution prevailed across global equities a day ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. The blue-chip Nifty index fell 0.24 per cent to 18,711 as of 10:05 am while the benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.32 per cent to 62,963.33.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with financials losing 0.5 per cent.

Broader indexes outperformed their larger peers with the midcaps little changed and smallcaps gaining 0.2 per cent.

"Multiple factors such as mounting Chinese growth fears, anxiety ahead of Powell's testimony and delayed monsoon have spurred caution," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

Asian markets fell on worries that China's latest rate cut was not enough to boost economic growth. Wall Street equities were closed on Monday for a federal holiday.

Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are pricing in a nearly 75 per cent chance of a 25-basis points rate hike by the Fed at its July meeting, after a pause in June.

Among individual stocks, IIFL Securities lost 15 per cent after market regulator banned its stockbroking unit from onboarding any new client for two years, citing alleged misuse of client funds.

Hero MotoCorp lost over 1 per cent and was among the top Nifty 50 losers. The two-wheeler maker's shares have fallen for five sessions in a row amid the corporate affairs ministry's probe into alleged diversion of funds. Hero MotoCorp was the top loser in auto index as well, which fell 0.5 per cent.

On the other hand, HDFC Asset Management Company gained over 7 per cent on media reports that said UK's abrdn plc will sell shares in the company.

Bajaj Finserv was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 2.1 per cent to Rs 1,509. Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, UPL and IndusInd Bank also fell between 0.75-2 per cent.

On the other hand, HDFC Life, SBI Life, JSW Steel, Power Grid, Wipro, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's Labs and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,757 shares were advancing while 1,422 were declining on the BSE.

(With inputs from Reuters)