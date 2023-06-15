Sensex, Nifty Flat After US Fed Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged, Hints At Two More Hikes

The Indian equity benchmarks were little changed on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve paused its rate hike cycle but hinted that its hawkish stance will continue igniting fears of tighter monetary policy in the world's largest economy. The 30-share Sensex fell as much as 160 points and Nifty 50 index touched low of 18,721 before staging a minor recovery.

As of 9:42 am, the Sensex rose 17 points to 63,246 and Nifty 50 index advanced 18 points to 18,774.

Markets are likely to trade in a tight range ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts, analysts said.

"Nifty has an immediate support at 18,640. Any move below the same may extend the fall toward 18,550-18,500 mark. On the flip side 18,820-18,900 will act as strong resistance levels," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said.

The US Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday after having raised it 10 straight times to combat high inflation. But in a surprise move, the Fed signalled that it may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as next month.

The Fed's move to leave its benchmark rate at about 5.1 per cent, its highest level in 16 years, suggests that it believes the much higher borrowing rates it's engineered have made some progress in taming inflation. But top Fed officials want to take time to more fully assess how their rate hikes have affected inflation and the economy.

The central bank's 18 policymakers envision raising their key rate by an additional half point this year, to about 5.6 per cent, according to economic forecasts they issued Wednesday.

Back home, 10 of fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by Nifty Healthcare index's 1 per cent gain. Nifty Pharma, FMCG, consumer durable, auto and media stocks were also witnessing buying interest.

On the other hand, select banking, IT, metal and private bank shares were facing selling pressure.

Broader markets were outperforming their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.5 per cent.

Divi's Labs was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.6 per cent to Rs 3,575. Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Grasim Industries, Britannia, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle India also rose between 1-2 per cent.

On the flipside, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Infosys, ONGC, Power Grid, NTPC, Hindalco, Wipro, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,978 shares were advancing while 1,066 were declining on the BSE.

