Sensex, Nifty Flat Ahead Of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading on a flat note ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision. The Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 18,751.95 and low of 18,723.40 and 30-share Sensex touched an intraday high of 63,228.

The RBI's rate setting panel is expected to hold rates steady for second time in a row as inflation has been trending below its upper end of tolerance band of 6 per cent since last two months analysts said. Meanwhile, they added that all eyes will be on what policy stance the central bank adopts.

The MPC in past had continuously raised rates for six times in a row starting with an off cycle rate hike in May 2022 tracking spike in inflation which soared after Russian invasion of Ukraine. The RBI has collectively raised repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 per cent before hitting a pause button in the April policy decision after inflation cooled down to 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April.

Meanwhile, interest rate sensitive banking and real estate shares were facing a mild selling pressure ahead of RBI's policy decision. Ten of fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by Nifty Realty index's 0.35 per cent decline. Nifty Bank and Financial Services were also facing a mild selling pressure.

On the other hand, metal, auto and PSU banking stocks were witnessing a mild selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing some buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.2 per cent.

NTPC was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3 per cent to Rs 182. JSW Steel, Power Grid, hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Cipla, HDFC and Adani Ports were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Eicher Motors, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,893 shares were advancing while 952 were declining on the BSE.