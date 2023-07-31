Sensex, Nifty Flat As Weak Financials, Consumer Stocks Offset Metal Gains

Equity benchmarks were little changed on Monday, as a slide in financials and consumer stocks on lacklustre earnings from key constituents offset gains in metals, while consolidation continued near record-high levels.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.01 per cent at 19,644.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.01 per cent to 66,157.40 at 9:51 am.

Sectoral performance

Six of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses with high-weightage financials and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks losing over 0.5 per cent each.

Credit card issuer SBI Cards and Payment Services lost as much as 3.73 per cent to a six-month low after reporting a slide in first-quarter profit as elevated credit costs overpowered growth in revenue. The stock was the top loser among financials.

Beer maker United Breweries fell 1.65 per cent, and led the losses on the FMCG index, after posting a 15 per cent slump in June quarter profit, dragged by higher excise duty and expenses.

Metals gained 1.25 per cent on rising expectations of a stimulus package from China to revive its economy and signs of easing inflation in the United States.

"This week, the markets will take further cues from ongoing results season and is likely to consolidate in a narrow range," said Arvind Singh Nanda, senior vice president at Delhi-head quartered investing banking firm Master Capital Services.

"Any fall close to the 19,500-19,450 levels (on the Nifty) can be seen as an opportunity to build fresh long positions."

Among the gainers, electricity generator NTPC jumped 3.10 per cent to a more-than-15-year high after reporting a 23 per cent rise in quarterly profit. It was the top Nifty gainer.

Natural gas distributor GAIL rose 4.47 per cent to a near five-year high after UBS double-upgraded the stock to "buy" from "sell", citing revenue gains due to revision in tariffs.