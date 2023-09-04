Sensex, Nifty gain for second straight session, metals surge on China stimulus measures

Indian equity benchmarks rose for second straight session on Monday, September 4 led by gains in heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Tata Consltancy Services, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement. The Sensex rose as much as 297 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 19,537.

Investor sentiment for emerging markets improved after China stepped up stimulus measures to boost its faltering economy, while investors remained optimistic after a jump in US unemployment rate cemented expectations of a pause in rate hikes.

The Sensex ended 241 points higher at 65,628 and Nifty 50 index advanced 94 points to settle at 19,529.

The MSCI's emerging market index rose 1.1 per cent, hitting a three-week high, carrying forward the optimism of a pause in rate hikes from last week after data showed the unemployment rate rose and wage growth slowed in the United States.

China's blue-chip index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively, with country's top banks paving the way for further cuts in lending rates and sources saying Beijing plans further action including relaxing home-purchase restrictions.

Back home, metal stocks witnessed strong buying interest as the index of metal shares on the National Stock Exchange - Nifty Metal index rose 2.24 per cent. PSU Bank, real estate, media and pharma shares also saw buying interest.

On the other hand, consumer durables and FMCG shares faced selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares outperformed their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 1.4 per cent.

Coal India was the top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 4.64 per cent to close at Rs 238.75 after it informed exchanges that it produced 52.3 million tonnes (MTs) of coal in August 2023 registering a strong 13.2 per cent over 46.2 MTs of August 2022. Comparative production for the month surged ahead by 6.1 MTs.

Wipro, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Jio Financial Services, Tata Steel, Hindalco, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries and Infosys also rose between 2-4 per cent.

On the flipside, Mahindra & Mahindra was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 1 per cent to close at Rs 1,576. Company is said to be in talks with Volkswagen on the use of key electric components of the German carmaker's open platform for electric vehicles, called MEB.

Nestle India, ITC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,303 shares ended higher while 1,442 closed lower on the BSE.

(With Reuters inputs)

