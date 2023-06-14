Sensex, Nifty Gain For Third Straight Session Led By Gains In Metal, FMCG Shares

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty gained for the third straight session on Wednesday amid easing retail and wholesale inflation rates in the country. However, the gains were capped as investors turned cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day.

The Sensex ended 85.35 points higher at 63,228.51 with an intraday high and low of Rs 63,274.03 and Rs 63,013.51 respectively. The Nifty 50 index climbed 39.75 points to close at 18,755.90 touching an intraday high of 18,769.70, with a low of Rs 18,690.

The Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) rate fell by 3.48 per cent in May, a record three-year low on the back of easing prices of food, manufacturing items and fuel. The WPI rates were at -0.92 for the previous month and the index currently stood at 149.6 per cent, declining by 3.48 per cent.

The rise in NSE Nifty 50 index was led by Tata Consumer Products, followed by gains in Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India and Grasim Industries, while Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Induslnd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp were among the laggards.

Mid-cap and small-cap shares showed minor gains as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.23 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.13 per cent.

Individual gainers for the Wednesday session included shares of Vodafone Idea which saw a 10 per cent increase after the company announced a business revival plan. KEI reached its 52-week high after increasing by 6 per cent.

The market participants were cautious due to the US Federal Reserve decision on interest rates which will be taken later in the day. However, metals and oil and gas shares helped the Sensex and Nifty rise.

"Markets exercised caution ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Thursday, but selective buying in metals and oil and gas stocks helped key indices log gains for the third straight session. Technically, the Nifty took support near 18,700 and bounced back sharply but failed to surpass the important level of 18,775," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities Ltd.

"The short-term formation of the market is still on the bullish side but below 18,700, we could see a quick intraday correction. For traders, 18,775 would be the immediate breakout level to watch out and above the same, the index could rally to 17,900-17,950. On the other side, below 18,700, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and below the same the index could retest the level of 18,600-18,575," he added.