Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Highs As Earnings Season Kicks Off

Equity benchmarks opened higher to hit fresh all-time highs, aided by broad sectoral gains as earnings began trickling in, shrugging off weakness in Asian markets on lacklustre economic data from China. The Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.24 per cent to 19,612.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.19 per cent to 66,189.50, as of 9:19 am.

Winners and Losers

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers.

ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,636.43 crore, according to exchange data.

"In July, FPIs have invested Rs 30,660 crore in India inclusive of bulk deals and investment through primary market. This reflects the increasing FPI confidence in the Indian economy and markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global markets

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading lower while Hong Kong quoted in the green. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.86 per cent to USD 79.18 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 502.01 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 66,060.90 on Friday. The Nifty went up by 150.75 points or 0.78 per cent to end at a record high of 19,564.50.

The interest rates were kept unchanged by the People's Bank of China on 103 billion yuan ($14.43 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans.

After Singapore's non-oil domestic exports declined 15.5 per cent, the Singapore Dollar was down 0.1 per cent. Thailand's baht and stock market trod water while investors waited to see who would emerge as the next leader of the government.

On Friday, the Move Forward party of Thailand filed a motion in parliament to curb the power of the military-appointed Senate. This came a day after it thwarted its party leader's bid to become prime minister. The currency plunged 0.2 per cent and the shares in Bangkok traded flat.

Shares of Mainland China led the fall in Asia. The Shanghai's benchmark index fell 1.2 per cent. Hong Kong cancelled the morning trading session, bracing for a typhoon. It could also cancel the afternoon session.



Equity markets in Taiwan rose 0.1 per cent and those in Indonesia rose by 0.4 per cent. Shares in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore declined by 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent.

(With agency inputs)