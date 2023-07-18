Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Highs Led By Gains In HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries

The Indian equity benchmarks surged to fresh record highs on Tuesday, July 18, led by gains in index heavyweights like Reliance industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Sensex rose as much as 396 points to hit record high of 66,985.50 and Nifty 50 index advanced 100 points to hit an all-time high of 19,811.

As of 9:42 am, the Sensex was up 210 points at 66,800 and Nifty 50 index climbed 58 points to 19,772.

Asian markets

Most of the Asian markets were trading on a subdued note on concerns over slowing economic growth in China.

Japan's Nikkei up 0.15 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.2 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI declined 0.43 per cent and Taiwan Weighted declined 0.5 per cent.

Sectoral gainers and losers

Ten of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty private Bank indiex's 0.7 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, Financial Services and Oil & Gas indices also rose between 0.5-0.7 per cent.

On the other hand, FMCG, media, pharma and healthcare stocks were facing selling pressure.

Nifty gainers and losers

Infosys was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose over 1 per cent to Rs 1,457 after it announced the successful completion of the foundation phase of a major digital program for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, one of Australia's biggest banks. Delivered in collaboration with Microsoft, the program enabled Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to consolidate multiple legacy document management systems into a single enterprise document management system (EDMS) and deliver better customer service.

Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, ONGC, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Coal India and Reliance Industries also rose between 0.4-1 per cent.

On the flipside, LTIMindtree was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 5,016 after it missed earnings estimates on post market hours on Monday. Titan, HDFC Life, Divi's Labs, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, Apollo Hospitals and Sun Pharma were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,648 shares were advancing while 1,574 were declining on the BSE.